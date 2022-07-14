Watch CBS News
Pa. Game Commission announces 2022 Sunday hunting dates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced the Sunday hunting dates for this year. 

Hunters can go out on Nov. 13, 20 and 27 this year. On Sundays, it's illegal to hunt except for foxes, crows and coyotes. 

The game commission added that it supports Senate Bill 607, which would give it full authority to regulate hunting on Sundays. 

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law in 2019 that allowed hunting on three Sundays per year: one during rifle deer season, one in archery deer season and a third picked by the game commission. Wolf said the legislation balanced the needs of landowners while expanding opportunities for hunters who work or go to school during the week.  

Other exceptions to hunting on Sundays and a list of species seasons can be found on the game commission's website

First published on July 14, 2022 / 1:47 PM

