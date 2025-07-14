Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to make front license plates a requirement

Lawmaker in Pennsylvania wants to make front license plates a requirement

A Pennsylvania lawmaker plans on introducing legislation that would require front license plates on vehicles.

State Sen. Katie Muth — a Democrat representing Berks, Chester and Montgomery counties — wrote a memo planning to introduce legislation on this last week.

She says the reason for this is for public safety.

"Requiring a license plate on the front of a car will improve vehicle identification and enhance public safety by helping law enforcement officers, witnesses, or cameras more easily and quickly identify a vehicle," Muth wrote in her memo.

"Can they prove that? I don't know," Andrew Kicinski of Canonsburg said on Monday.

"Keeps people more accountable," Rebecca Nelson of Jefferson Hills said on Monday.

Muth added that a front plate would help improve toll collection.

"It's government overreach, that's what it is. I don't agree at all," Timothy Sherer of Lawrenceville said on Monday.

Twenty-nine states and Washington, D.C. require front and back plates, according to AutoList. West Virginia requires just one plate, while Maryland requires two.

Ohio just got rid of its double plate requirement in 2020.

"It's more work for us to put license plates on the front of our cars," Katherine Farmer of Lawrence said on Monday.