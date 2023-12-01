Pennsylvania fishing licenses go on sale Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania fishing licenses are on sale now.

Licenses, permits and vouchers for the 2024 season went on sale Friday. They can be bought online, through the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's app or at nearly 700 retail license issuing agents.

The agency says licenses, permits and vouchers purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months, from Dec. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024, the Fish and Boat Commission says.

It'll cost more to fish in Pennsylvania next year after the Fish and Boat Commission's board approved fee adjustments in May. The most common fishing licenses and permits will increase by $2.50 while separate adjustments will be applied to other license and permit categories for non-residents, seniors and tourists.

After the fee increase was approved, the agency said revenue from the adjustment is expected to generate as much as $2.9 million annually for its fund to support fishing programs.

A valid Pennsylvania fishing license is required for anyone 16 and over. Licenses don't have to be on display, but the agency says anglers should be able to provide them either in print or digitally if an officer asks.

In addition to licenses and permits, customers can buy vouchers that can be given as gifts and then redeemed.

"The holiday season is a great time to start dreaming about all the fishing fun you can still have this winter or in the spring season right around the corner," said Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer in a news release. "Whether you're purchasing a license for yourself or a voucher to give as a gift to a family member or friend, you'll be opening the door to fishing adventures that can become lifelong memories. When you buy your license now, it ensures that you'll be ready to go for every fishing season for the rest of this year and next year. Thank you for investing in Pennsylvania's fishing future."