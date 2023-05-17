Pa. fishing license fee increase approved

HARRISBURG (KDKA) -- It'll cost more to fish in Pennsylvania next year.

The Fish and Boat Commission's board gave its final approval on Wednesday to a list of proposed fishing license fee adjustments for 2024.

The most common fishing license and permits will increase by $2.50 when next year's permits go on sale on Dec. 1. Separate adjustments will be applied to other license and permit categories for non-residents, seniors and tourists.

The commission said revenue from fee adjustments is expected to generate as much as $2.9 million annually for its fund to support fishing programs.

The final approval of the fee increases comes after a public hearing in April.