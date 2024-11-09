Pennsylvania's first Von Maur department store opens at South Hills Village

First Von Maur store in Pennsylvania opening at South Hills Village

First Von Maur store in Pennsylvania opening at South Hills Village

First Von Maur store in Pennsylvania opening at South Hills Village

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- With the Christmas shopping season on the horizon, Pennsylvania has gotten its very first Von Maur department store and it's right here in the Pittsburgh area.

Von Maur, one of the country's top retailers, held its grand opening Saturday at South Hills Village.

Local officials from Bethel Park along with store executives cut to ribbon at 9:45 a.m., letting a long line of customers in to check out the store.

The new department store is two levels and 118,000 square feet.

Shoppers were greeted with roses, chocolates and reusable shopping bags, as well as youth activity books in the kids' department.

There were also some giveaways, chances to win gift cards and complimentary holiday photos.

The celebration also included a large cake in the shape of the department store.

The very first Von Maur store was opened in the late 1800s in Davenport, Iowa. Now, they have stores in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.