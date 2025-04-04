Pennsylvania expands spotted lanternfly quarantine

The invasive spotted lanternfly is continuing to spread across Pennsylvania, with the state Department of Agriculture putting four more northern counties under quarantine.

Populations of the pest have now been confirmed in Venango, Bradford, Sullivan and Wyoming counties after surveys conducted by the state and federal departments of agriculture.

The spotted lanternfly was first found in the U.S. in Berks County in 2014. Experts describe the bugs as hitchhikers who spread by hopping on cars and other vehicles.

Except for the northernmost part of the state, the majority of Pennsylvania's 67 counties are already under quarantine, though officials say more than half have relatively small, isolated populations. Last September, the spotted lanternflies were so bad in Pittsburgh they were picked up on the weather radar.

Quarantine means lanternflies and infested items like firewood, brush and other debris can't be moved. It also requires business operators to get a permit that proves their employees know how to recognize lanternflies and avoid transporting them.

Stopping the spread of spotted lanternflies

As an invasive species that threatens valuable food and ornamental crops, the state Department of Agriculture says it's especially focused on protecting Erie County, where much of Pennsylvania's $1.77 billion wine and grape industry is concentrated.

Spotted lanternflies die off in the winter, but not before laying tiny rows of approximately 30 to 50 eggs and covering them with a putty-colored protective coating. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to help stop the spread now by looking for and destroying the eggs before the spring hatch.

"As you clean up your yard or just enjoy beautiful Pennsylvania spring days, you can help keep lanternflies from becoming a summer nuisance and harming our valuable grape and nursery industries," Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a news release. "Every spotted lanternfly egg mass you scrape and squash is 30-50 damage-causing insects that won't hatch in May."

The Shapiro administration says the governor's proposed budget includes agriculture and research funding that can help farmers in the battle against spotted lanternflies.

The proposed budget also includes money to continue funding for Ruby, a dog who will work in western Pennsylvania to help find lanternfly eggs in tight areas like shipping pallets. She'll join Lucky, who was the first dog in the nation trained to do that work.