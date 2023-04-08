Pennsylvania elected officials respond to Texas federal judge ruling halting FDA approval of mifepristone

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, along with several other elected officials responded to a Friday night ruling by a Texas federal judge that halted the FDA approval of the abortion medication mifepristone.

"Medication abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania," Governor Shapiro said in a tweet. "Under the leadership of [Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry] our Commonwealth defended access to reproductive care as a party to last night's federal court ruling in Washington state that further protected reproductive healthcare."

Pennsylvania's newest United States Senator, John Fetterman, was much blunter.

"The ruling by a hard-right Trump-appointed judge is simply bulls--t," Senator Fetterman's statement read. "This is nothing more than another attempt by the GOP to take away the rights of women and implement a nationwide abortion ban. Mifepristone remains safe and legal in Pennsylvania. We will fight this, and we will win."

Fetterman's colleague, Senator Bob Casey, echoed his sentiment.

"An ideological judge overturning an FDA decision is dangerous, unprecedented, and extreme," Senator Casey said on Twitter. "This ruling is a back-door attempt by right-wing politicians to implement a nationwide abortion ban."

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said the FDA's two-decade-old approval violated a federal rule that allows for accelerated approval for certain drugs and, along with subsequent actions by the agency, was unlawful.

Judge Kacsmaryk put his decision on hold for seven days to allow for the Biden administration to appeal, which they did.

"The lawsuit, and this ruling, is another unprecedented step in taking away basic freedoms from women and putting their health at risk," Biden said.