Pennsylvania drivers urged to use extra caution as deer mating season peaks

As the days get shorter, the deer are getting busier, and they seem to pop out of nowhere on the roads. This week could be one of the most dangerous times of the year for deer collisions across Pennsylvania.

You're bound to spot one, two or even a whole herd darting across the road and right now, the odds of hitting a deer are higher than you might think.

"Pennsylvanians actually have a 1 in 62 chance of colliding with an animal on the roadway," said Tina Gibbs, community relations coordinator with PennDOT.

As daylight saving time pushes more traffic into peak deer activity hours, the number of collisions starts to spike. And this week could be the worst of it as we're entering rut season, the peak of deer breeding activity.

"The colder weather makes deer move more, and there's also hunters in the woods — archery hunting and different deer hunting — so everything is conspiring to get deer to move more right now," said Gary Fujak, a retired Pennsylvania Game Commission officer.

Changing food sources and young deer leaving their home ranges are also pushing them into unfamiliar territory, including roads.

"Pay attention to road signs where you may see deer crossings," said Gibbs. "That tends to indicate a higher chance of seeing deer crossing the roads in those locations."

The common phrase, "like a deer in headlights," is more than just a saying.

"They have a reason to cross the road, and they're not thinking like a human," said Fujak. "They just need to cross the road."

Tips to avoid deer collisions

"Driving with your high beams on can help catch the reflection of deer eyes," said Gibbs. "Use your eyes to see if there's any light reflecting back at you."

If a deer does appear in front of you, whatever you do, do not swerve. Experts say it's safer to slow down, tap your brakes and stay in control.

"Be prepared," said Fujak. "Use all those lights you have and be ready for them to come out at any moment. Drive defensively, and while you should always drive at a safe, legal speed, it's even more important this time of year."