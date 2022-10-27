Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania Department of Health lowers birth certificate access age

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state is changing its birth certificate requirements to make it easier for teens.

Residents as young as 16 years old can now request a copy, which is necessary to apply for a driver's license or college admission.

There will also be an option to waive the fee for those between 16 and 24 who are in foster care or juvenile justice. There is a separate application for people experiencing homelessness.

