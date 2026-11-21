Pennsylvania Democrats who are preparing to work as a trifecta believe they can accomplish their legislative priorities without raising taxes, according to the top Democrat in the state Senate.

A top Pennsylvania Democrat said they don't need to raise taxes to accomplish their legislative priorities.

Democrats plan to enact big changes in the coming two years thanks to the trifecta they won in this year's election. It means they control the state House, Senate, and governor's office.

A western Pennsylvania state senator, Jay Costa, will play a key role in setting the agenda. Costa, who lives in Forrest Hills, is poised to become president pro tempore, the Senate's top officer.

He's spent the past 15 years as the Senate minority leader, accounting for half his time in the Senate. For that entire period, Democrats have been in the minority. Come January, that'll change.

"It was a great feeling, and we had worked so long for this," Costa told KDKA-TV in an interview this week.

He says they'll be able to accomplish a lot of good things with the trifecta.

"It's extremely important for Democrats to have this trifecta," Costa said. "It allows us the opportunity to advance many, many measures that have been sitting dormant, quite frankly, in the Senate chamber and various committees."

Asked what has been held up that they are confident they can now pass, Costa said it starts with raising the minimum wage.

"I think we're also going to be looking at statute of limitations with respect to those individual victims of sexual assault being able to have a window of opportunity, reproductive rights enshrining them in the statute for Pennsylvania is something we're going to be doing," Costa said. "Mass transit funding is going to be an issue that's going to be important to us, same thing with some of the labor protections that we're looking to put into place: employee misclassification, public sector OSHA."

Costa said they also want to put guardrails around data center development. Locally, he said Pittsburgh Regional funding will be a "high priority" going forward.

"Transit is going to be a conversation around generating revenue from mass transit and roads and bridge transportation infrastructure," Costa said.

For Allegheny County, they will look at implementing housing programs.

"Certainly, we will explore some of the challenges the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are facing, respectively."

Current Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, who is based in Westmoreland County, reacted to the election on X.

"There's no question the results of this election will have significant consequences for our commonwealth in the form of higher taxes, increased electric rates, power grid challenges, stagnating our energy potential with net zero policies and government interfering in our personal lives," Ward wrote.

Costa called Ward's post "totally inappropriate and not accurate at all." He pushed back on her claims.

"We will not be leading to tax increases," Costa said. "We're going to make certain electric costs come down. That's why we're going to have guardrails through the grid program around data centers, and we're not going to be interfering with personal, individual, personal rights because these are things we have already granted to us."

KDKA followed up about tax increases specifically, asking if he's confident there will not be any tax increases considering all Democrats are hoping to accomplish.

"I don't believe that there'll be tax increases. I think as we go forward, we're going to be more thoughtful. We're going to have revenue generation that we're going to be able to put into place," Costa said. "Many of the things we're talking about don't necessarily need any additional revenue."

He said rather than raise taxes, new revenue could come from skill games or recreational marijuana. In addition, he said raising the minimum wage will have the effect of raising revenue.

KDKA's conversation with Costa came a week after the commonwealth's independent fiscal office released a report warning the state's structural deficit will increase to $6.65 billion during the 2027-28 fiscal year.

"The independent fiscal office has been incorrect for many, many years," Costa said. "I believe we'll be able to do a balanced budget that's going to be responsible, it's going to exercise restraint, and it's going to be reasonable."