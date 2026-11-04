Pennsylvania Democrats complete trifecta for 1st time in over 30 years by taking control of state legislature

Pennsylvania Democrats achieved a trifecta in the commonwealth for the first time in more than three decades, with Gov. Josh Shapiro handily winning his race, the party maintaining control of the state House and flipping the state Senate, the Associated Press projects.

Democrats entered Tuesday's midterm election with a 103-100 majority in the state House. They have increased that majority to at least 111, according to AP data.

Republicans controlled the 50-seat state Senate with a 27-23 majority entering Tuesday.

Democrats flipped three seats on Election Night, taking control of the state Senate for the first time since 1993, with 26 seats compared to the GOP's 24.

"For the first time in decades, Pennsylvanians used their power tonight to flip the state Senate so that we can deliver even more results for our communities," Shapiro said in a statement. "Now, with a Democratic trifecta, we'll be able to get even more stuff done — from raising the minimum wage and lowering costs, to giving survivors their day in court, to building more housing and codifying abortion rights."

It's the first time Democrats have had a trifecta in Pennsylvania in 33 years, according to Ballotpedia.

Pennsylvania state Senate

Pennsylvania state House