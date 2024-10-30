Watch CBS News
Man in Pennsylvania killed in hang-glider crash

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in Mifflin County, Pennsylvania, was killed in a hang-glider crash on Monday, officials said. 

David Haughwout, of Belleville, died after crashing his hang glider on Jacks Mountain Road in Oliver Township, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported. The 68-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the TV station said. 

Haughwout reportedly crashed his hang glider into a tree on Mondy around 3:30 p.m. after losing control of the aircraft. Mifflin County Coroner Andrea Alcalde told the TV station that the man's cause of death was positional asphyxia. Law enforcement is investigating the crash.

Mifflin County is in Central Pennsylvania. 

What is hang gliding? 

A hang glider is a triangular aircraft flown by a pilot suspended underneath horizontally. The activity allows thrill-seekers to soar hundreds or thousands of feet in the air. 

