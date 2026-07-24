Pennsylvania linked to cyclospora outbreak traced to iceberg lettuce

Pennsylvania is one of four more states now part of a cyclospora outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce from central Mexico, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed to CBS News on Friday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said the state has several cases of cyclosporiasis tied to the larger multistate outbreak involving iceberg lettuce. Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite cyclospora, and symptoms, which include long bouts of severe diarrhea, can take weeks to show up, making it hard to trace.

So far in 2026, Pennsylvania has 45 cyclosporiasis cases, with an additional three probable cases. The Department of Health says its reporting follows guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including cases with symptoms onset from May 1 onward and excluding cases related to international travel.

In 2025, Pennsylvania recorded 40 cases of cyclosporiasis, and in the year before, there were 87.

The current outbreak is already the nation's largest, with thousands of cases reported this year, far outpacing the usual 200 to 1,000 cases that are reported annually.

The outbreak has been linked to produce giant Taylor Farms, which voluntarily recalled all of its iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico.

To prevent cyclospora infection, the Pennsylvania Department of Health recommends washing fruits and vegetables, scrubbing firm produce, cutting away damaged areas on fruits and vegetables and refrigerating produce as soon as possible. Cooking food thoroughly can also kill the parasite. And the health department also recommends washing your hands with soap and water before and after handling raw fruits and vegetables.