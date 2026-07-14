Diarrhea-causing parasite cyclospora sickens 11 in Allegheny County, officials say

Eleven people in Allegheny County have been sickened by cyclospora, a parasite that can cause weeks of watery diarrhea, officials announced on Tuesday.

The Allegheny County Health Department says it's working with state and federal partners to investigate whether there's a link between the cases.

CDC investigating cyclosporiasis outbreak

It comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a large multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis, which is caused by cyclospora. As of July 13, the CDC says 34 states have reported more than 1,600 cases, and more than 5,000 additional cases need to be reviewed.

People get cyclosporiasis by eating food or drinking water that's contaminated, the health department says. Symptoms, which include diarrhea, nausea, fatigue and appetite loss, usually begin about one week after exposure but can range from two days to two weeks.

Without treatment, symptoms can last anywhere from a few days to a month or longer, the CDC says. However, cyclosporiasis is not usually life-threatening, and an antibiotic can be prescribed as treatment.

How to prevent cyclospora

The Allegheny County Health Department says people can prevent cyclospora by washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly and cutting away any damaged or bruised areas. Refrigerate fruits and vegetables as soon as possible. And cook your food when you can — heating food to 158 degrees or higher kills cyclospora.

When you're done handling produce, wash your hands with soap and warm water, and wash and sanitize cutting boards, dishes, utensils and countertops.

The CDC says it has not yet confirmed a specific food item as a source of the outbreak.