Pennsylvania corrections officer accused of having sex with inmates and stealing their identities

A Pennsylvania corrections officer is charged with having sexual relationships with inmates and using the prison's database to steal other inmates' identities, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said that when 35-year-old Kristina Miller of McKean County worked at SCI Forest in Marienville between 2020 and 2023, she "repeatedly" had sexual relationships with three inmates.

Prosecutors said she also used the prison inmate database to get personal information, which she shared with a co-conspirator to further a financial fraud scheme.

"Corrections officers are critical public servants essential to maintaining the integrity and security of our prison and jail systems," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a news release. "This defendant is accused of abusing her position of authority while engaging in multiple criminal acts. This conduct violated the trust placed in her to protect her community and can undermine the integrity of our correctional institutions."

Miller was charged after an investigation by state police and the attorney general's office.

Miller was charged with felony counts of institutional sexual assault and unlawful use of a computer and several misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit identity theft and conspiracy to commit theft by deception. She was arraigned on Wednesday. Her bail was set at $100,000 unsecured.

SCI Forest employs about 680 people. According to state records, there are currently over 2,200 inmates at the correctional institution.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Organized Crime Section will prosecute Miller's case.