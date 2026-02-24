Nearly 150 charges filed against Pennsylvania car dealership owner in fraud sales case

The owner of a car dealership in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, faces nearly 150 charges after what law enforcement said was an investigation into fraudulent sales practices.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release on Tuesday that 49-year-old Khaled Yaye was charged in connection with the fraud investigation. He is the owner and operator of Yeni Auto Sales on South Cameron Street in Harrisburg, authorities said.

Court records show Yaye faces 144 charges, ranging from felonies to misdemeanors to summary offenses. The felony charges are forgery and deceptive or fraudulent business practices. Some of the charges stem from the Pennsylvania Board of Vehicles Act for substantial misrepresentation of material facts in a vehicle sale, unprofessional conduct, and willful failure to display his dealership license.

State police said in the news release that the 49-year-old man from Harrisburg also faces more than 130 violations of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code in connection with the improper handling, reassignment and processing of vehicle titles at his dealership.

Yaye was arraigned in court on Tuesday, online records show. He is due back in court next month. State police did not release any additional details on Tuesday.