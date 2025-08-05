Three Pennsylvania amusement and water parks listed in new ranking of the best in the U.S.

Three Pennsylvania amusement parks have been included in a new ranking of the best amusement and water parks in the United States.

Knoebels, Splash Lagoon, and Hersheypark all landed inside the new ranking of the top 20 parks, which were compiled and ranked by Tripadvisor.

The list of best amusement and water parks is part of Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best, which they say are awarded to places that "receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period."

Knoebels Amusement Resort, which is located in central Pennsylvania, was ranked No. 3 on the list of best amusement and water parks, is the largest free-admission amusement park in the country. The park is slated to celebrate its 100th season next year.

The Impulse roller coaster at Knoebels features a 90-degree fall. Knoebels Amusement Resort

Recognized for its roller coasters, kid-friendly rides, swimming, campus, and golf course, Tripadvisor says "the accommodating staff, clean facilities, and fun attractions make for a memorable family-friendly visit" at Knoebels.

Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort, a popular Polynesian-themed water park in Erie, was ranked No. 15 on the list

Tripadvisor said that Splash Lagoon is warm and inviting, even in the winter, and noted its slides, pools, lazy river, extreme rides, laser tag, and more.

"Don't miss a visit to nearby Lake Erie, which adds to the family-friendly fun," Tripadvisor said.

Hersheypark, which is located outside Harrisburg in Hershey, landed in the No. 18 spot on the list, was founded in 1906 for the employees of the Hershey Chocolate Company, and now over 100 years later, it's one of the best parks in the country.

Hersheypark has been ranked among the top 20 amusement and water parks in the United States. Business Wire

"It's still a sweet escape, with thrilling rides and lots of treats," Tripadvisor said. "Clean facilities, attentive staff, and affordable prices add to the appeal."

Not far from Pennsylvania in nearby Ohio, Cedar Point, which is known for its 18 roller coasters, landed in the No. 16 spot on the list.