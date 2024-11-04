Pennsylvania Amish boy fatally shot while hunting chipmunks with friends

EAST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — An Amish boy was fatally shot in Western Pennsylvania while hunting chipmunks with his friends over the weekend, state police said.

Troopers said they received a report about an 11-year-old shot in the head shortly before noon on Saturday in East Fallowfield Township, Crawford County. The boy was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital, where police said he died on Sunday.

According to the police report, the three Amish children were out hunting when two of them tried to shoot a chipmunk with their BB guns. Troopers said one of the children fired a round from a .22 caliber rifle at the chipmunk and fired again after he missed the first time.

After the final shot, police said the children noticed the 11-year-old boy was lying motionless on the ground. The children flagged down an adult who was working in a field.

The boy was flown to the hospital, where police said the doctor confirmed that he had "non-survivable" injuries. He died the next day. Police didn't release his name, only identifying him as an 11-year-old from Atlantic, Pennsylvania.

BB guns, especially high-velocity guns, can cause deaths, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The agency said it receives reports of about four deaths a year caused by BB guns or pellet rifles. The CPSC recommends only children 16 or older use BB guns.