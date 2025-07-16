Pennsylvania American Water begins water line upgrades in Washington, Allegheny counties

Pennsylvania American Water has begun construction on two water main replacement projects totaling $2.6 million.

The projects aim to replace a mile and a half of water main in Washington and Allegheny counties to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions and increase water flows for firefighting, per a media release from Pennsylvania American Water.

"Providing reliable service to our customers means making continuous investments in our infrastructure," said Tiffany Reed, senior manager of operations, Pennsylvania American Water. "We prioritize projects based on several criteria, including the need for larger mains to handle system demands, age of existing pipe and history of main breaks or service interruptions."

In Peters Township, Washington County, the Waterdam Road project includes the installation of new 16-inch ductile iron pipe and the replacement of aged water mains installed in the 1950s and 1990s. The project also includes installing a water main along Waterdam Road from Galley Road to Saddleclub Drive.

Crews in Jefferson Hills, Allegheny County, are also installing new eight-inch ductile iron pipe and replacing a 1950s-era water main along Collins Avenue from Sixth Street to State Street, and on Sixth Street from Collins Avenue to Dickson Avenue.

For the Waterdam Road project, crews will work evenings only, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday, through the end of August.

Crews will work on the Collins Avenue replacement project on weekdays, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic restrictions will be enforced during both construction projects.

Main installations, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, restoration and paving, are expected to be completed later this fall, the company says.

Customers may experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water or lower water pressure during construction.