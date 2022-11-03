PennDOT looking to hire 700 temporary workers for winter season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's November and before you know it, the snow will be flying. When it does, PennDOT wants you to be prepared.

The District 11 office, which covers roads in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties, held their annual winter weather preparations news conference Thursday.

Being safe on the roads this winter can be easy with simple preparations like checking weather conditions, making sure your vehicle has the proper maintenance, putting on your snow tires and having a survival kit in your car in case you get stuck

"You want to make sure you are tailoring your kit to your specific needs," Yasmeen Manyisha, PennDOT's safety press officer, said. "So, if you take medication, you might want to have a set of extra medication in your kit. If you have small children, make sure you have extra diapers."

And, if you're looking for a winter job, PennDot is hiring nearly 700 temporary workers statewide to be equipment operators.

"In Allegheny County, we are about 15 operators short," Ben DeVore, PennDOT's Allegheny County manager, said. "We are in the mist of filling those right now, so probably only be down to a handful off operators that really are vacancies, so we will be in pretty good shape Allegheny wise, but we still are looking for folks."

If you or someone you know is interested, click here.

For PennDOT's winter weather resources, visit this link.