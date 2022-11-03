KDKA In Your Neighborhood

PennDOT is preparing for the inevitable -- winter weather causing messy, icy roads; KDKA's Chris DeRose reports.

PennDOT preparing for winter PennDOT is preparing for the inevitable -- winter weather causing messy, icy roads; KDKA's Chris DeRose reports.

