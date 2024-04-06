PennDOT, South Strabane Township officials monitoring landslide along Route 40

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - This week's steady rainfall has left a remaining issue in Washington County.

That's where thousands of tons of dirt gave way in a major landslide along Route 40 near Interstate 79.

PennDOT engineers and South Strabane Township officials are keeping a close eye on the landslide that shut down at least one lane of traffic and sent dirt and utility poles tumbling down the hill.

The landslide developed Thursday afternoon. Part of a large hillside broke away.

There are visible cracks that have surfaced, and they are expecting more areas to move, though they do not believe that the earth will give way along Route 40.

South Strabane Fire Chief Jordan Cramer urges people in the area to leave the landslide alone.

"it is very likely the amount of rain we received in such a short period had something to do with this, whether there were small incremental changes over time, nearly five inches of rain over a 48-72 hour period likely had a lot to do with this," Chief Cramer said.

PennDOT has placed concrete barriers for protection.