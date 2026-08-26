Signs for upcoming PennDOT projects causing concerns for drivers, but impacts won't be long-lasting

Signs focused on two different PennDOT projects in the Pittsburgh area are causing some concern for drivers, but the impacts of the work won't be as long-lasting as some may expect.

KDKA's John Shumway is here to explain and calm concerns.

These road signs, on major traffic routes, are upsetting people because they contain the word "closed" and leave people confused and wondering how their daily routine might be affected.

Buzz by the first sign along Carson Street near Pittsburgh's South Side and you might miss it, but if you see it, it gets your attention.

Yes, it says the road is closing on Monday. At high speed, you'll probably miss a similar sign along Route 28 that says the road is closing on Tuesday.

Now, before you panic, here's what's going on.

PennDOT is going to be doing crack and joint sealing to protect area roadways against the salt that gets used when winter weather arrives.

Signs for upcoming PennDOT projects are causing concerns for Pittsburgh-area drivers, but the impacts of the work aren't going to be as heavy as some might expect. John Shumway / KDKA

That sealing work will take place on both East Carson Street and Route 28, and you can't do that kind of work with the road open.

On Monday night, East Carson Street will close for one night only, between the Glenwood Bridge and South 33rd Street.

Drivers will be detoured across the Glenwood Bridge on one end of the closure and the Hot Metal Bridge on the other, cutting through Hazelwood and Second Avenue.

The following night, Route 28 will close, again for one night only. In this case, it will be closing between the Millvale exit and East Ohio Street.

The detour route will use the 40th Street Bridge through Lawrenceville and the Strip District to the 16th Street Bridge, and back to the North Side.

In both cases, the work will begin at 9 p.m. and crews will clear the area by 5 a.m. the following morning, if not earlier.