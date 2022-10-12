Watch CBS News
Local News

PennDOT preparing for winter driving

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT preparing for winter driving
PennDOT preparing for winter driving 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Winter is coming and PennDOT says it's ready.

PennDOT officials say they're prepared for the upcoming winter driving season with salt, trucks, and more.

One change that will be new this winter are variable speed limit signs coming to more parts of the state.

"Preliminary estimates show that when needed, this low-cost, innovative solution effectively slowed traffic and reduced or eliminated crashes," said Mike Keiser, PennDOT's Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration.

The closest to our area where you'll see the new signs will be along Interstate 80 in Jefferson County. 

First published on October 12, 2022 / 1:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.