PennDOT preparing for winter driving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Winter is coming and PennDOT says it's ready.

PennDOT officials say they're prepared for the upcoming winter driving season with salt, trucks, and more.

One change that will be new this winter are variable speed limit signs coming to more parts of the state.

"Preliminary estimates show that when needed, this low-cost, innovative solution effectively slowed traffic and reduced or eliminated crashes," said Mike Keiser, PennDOT's Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration.

The closest to our area where you'll see the new signs will be along Interstate 80 in Jefferson County.