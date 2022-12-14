PennDOT says crews can't pretreat roads but will be ready for ice

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - With a potential ice storm set to impact the area, PennDOT crews and motorists are preparing for whatever Mother Nature throws at us, especially in areas in the eastern part of the Pittsburgh area.

PennDOT says it's as ready as it can be for the ice storm, but as always, they're asking drivers to avoid driving and give their plow trucks space.

It would seem like winter delayed its debut, but all good things come to an end. The ice is on the way and PennDOT says it's good to go.

"Fayette and Westmoreland County, we will have crews out prior to the storm, they will remain out for the duration of the storm," Melissa Macko with PennDOT said.

PennDOT says what they do depends on what Mother Nature throws at them.

"Their trucks have the technology that monitors the road and the air temperatures and they adjust their materials on the go," Macko said.

"This specific event doesn't allow us to pretreat because the forecast calls for rain and that just washes the material away," Macko added.

And while you may think your street's been ignored, Macko says, "It may take a little longer, but we will get there. Just be patient with us, we're out and we have all of our available crews out."

As for how to drive on the ice, if you've never done it before, Joe Petrick of Greensburg has some quality advice.

"Slow, steady pace, don't get too close to anybody else, don't hit the brake," Petrick said.

When it comes to ice on powerlines, FirstEnergy West Penn Power said crews will work normal shifts that can be extended and there are extra crews in "critical areas."