Pittsburgh Weather: A dry Wednesday before overnight rain and dropping temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thursday morning is going to be a big mess for area motorists with a light but steady rain expected through the morning and extending through the afternoon.

While for most the issue will be a cold rain falling, temperatures will be hovering near 32 degrees in a number of communities both north and east of Pittsburgh, slowing traffic down and possibly causing school delays and maybe even power outages.

Rain totals in Pittsburgh will be around 0.4". Totals in the Laurels will be closer to 0.7."

Today will be cloudy but warmer with highs expected to hit the mid to low 40s.

We were close yesterday, hitting 37 for the high. I have Pittsburgh hitting 43 for today's high. Winds should be light and out of the northeast. Morning lows did down into the mid-20s in Pittsburgh with others falling to around 20°.

Looking ahead most won't see much in the way of weekend snow, but if you're in the Laurels, or traveling east of there, you'll have the chance for some larger snow totals on both Thursday into Friday with additional snow adding to the totals over the weekend.

