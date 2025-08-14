PennDOT and AAA team up to discuss back to school commute safety

With the return to school comes reminders about safety.

Whether you're riding in a school bus, maybe driving something smaller, or even walking, the message from AAA East Central and PennDOT is clear: everyone needs to be in on making the trips to and from school safe.

For drivers, that may require starting your commute a little bit earlier, so you're not rushing to your destination.

"It's crucial that you take steps so that you're not stressed out because then when you're stressed, you're more tempted to do more dangerous things behind the wheel," Jim Garrity of AAA East Central said.

If you have younger kids walking to school, you may want to go over safety tips before they go back.

"Do it a couple of times before school starts just so that they feel comfortable and confident," Yasmeen Manyisha of PennDOT District 11 said.

For teenagers who may be driving to school, it's important to root out any distractions that could take their eyes off the road.

"If that means putting the cell phone in the back seat, if that means putting the do not disturb function on your phone, do it," Garrity said.

Garrity also said that one of the biggest distractions for teenagers is other teenagers who may provide distractions as passengers.

Parents should speak with teenagers even though they may not think they have to listen to safety tips. It's more than talking with them, Garrity said; parents must be good examples.

But it's also more than that – it's showing the right behaviors as well.

"If you are a distracted driver or an aggressive driver, chances are they'll end up one too," he said.

When it comes to being safe on school buses, Manyisha said that parents should make sure kids aren't acting up or walking on the bus. Actions that end up distracting bus drivers can put everyone on the bus at risk.

If there's an emergency, like a crash or a bus fire, Manyisha says kids should know where the emergency exits are.

For example, every bus has one on the back door.

"There should be one on each side, there should be one on the roof," Manyisha said.

If you need to get out of a school bus in an emergency? Do not rush to the back and jump out the door.

"Make sure you're sitting down on the floor, and kind of scooting out of the bus," Manyisha said.