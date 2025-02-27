PennDOT kicking off 2025 construction season with Parkway West work near Settlers Ridge

PennDOT is just about ready to kick off its 2025 construction season and when things get going on Monday, drivers on the Parkway West in Robinson Township are going to be impacted.

The first of many closures comes on Monday morning and KDKA's John Shumway has what you'll want to know.

Daytime lane restrictions are coming along Boyce Road, just off of Campbell's Run Road near Settlers Ridge.

No matter how strong concrete may be, it has a shelf life and the bridge and the asphalt on I-376 from Settlers Ridge to Interstate 79 is due.

Michael Adams, PennDOT's Assistant Construction Engineer says that crews will be replacing the asphalt and doing milling and resurfacing work.

Crews will also be upgrading the bridge's top and bottom. Adams says this week's alternating single-lane traffic on Boyce Road has been the warmup for Monday.

"The contractor will be closing Boyce Road at the intersection with Campbells Run Road and the western most closure will be at the ramp that takes you on to I-376 eastbound," Adams said.

And that's how it will remain with the except for some overnight lane closures starting in April and lasting until June.

"Then that ramp onto I-376 eastbound and then also the ramp from I-3376 westbound to Campbell's Run will be closed for a period of time while we do the traffic shifts," Adams said.

Then the main line shifts begin for 70,000 daily drivers as the center barrier and surface replacement works.

"Those traffic shifts will be two lanes in both directions," Adams said. "Long term, we will have two lanes remain open."

This will shift the traffic from side to side to allow for the extensive work.

Adams says the ramps will be closed for about three months and the ramps will get some work too.

Aside from daily commuters, this could have an impact on people going to Pittsburgh International Airport and concerts at Star Lake.

In fact, there will be some weekends where it's down to a single lane, but Adams says they're going to try and work around the concerts at Star Lake and major events in the city. As for the airport, it's just something anyone flying will need to be aware of.