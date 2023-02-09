Penn-Trafford school nurse saves life of pregnant teacher who went into cardiac arrest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Penn-Trafford school nurse received major recognition for her quick thinking.

Rhaeann Shepler was honored earlier this week for saving the life of her pregnant co-worker and her unborn baby.

In December, Alexis Simon, a special education teacher, went into sudden cardiac arrest at Trafford Middle School and stopped breathing.

Her fellow teachers and school staff called 911 and the school nurse, Shepler. She used the school's defibrillator to re-establish Simon's heart rhythm and performed CPR for over six minutes.

Now, both Simon and baby Dominick are doing great.

Shepler was honored by the Penn Township Ambulance Association and UPMC at this week's school board meeting.