Penn Township votes to ban e-bikes, e-scooters in Municipal Park Complex

Penn Township has voted to ban e-bikes and e-scooters from the township's Municipal Park Complex.

During a commissioners meeting on Wednesday evening, the board passed an ordinance that will prohibit e-bicycles and e-scooters from operating within the townships Municipal Park.

"The decision was based on safety concerns for park visitors as well as the riders of the bikes and scooters," said Penn Township secretary/manager Mary Perez.

Earlier this week, Perez told KDKA that the township has received complaints regarding the use of bikes and scooters in the park complex and that the board had considered other options like helmet requirements and speed limits, but found those difficult to enforce.

The Municipal Park Complex off of Raymaley Road is where the township's municipal offices are located along with the library, a fishing pond, dog park, skate park, pavilions, and nearly a dozen baseball fields.

With the passing of an ordinance related to e-bike usage, Penn Township becomes the latest municipality in the Pittsburgh area to bring the topic to the forefront of discussion.

Earlier this month, Center Township Police in Beaver County urged parents to talk to their children after police said children on e-bikes caused serious damage to a new park.

After an e-bike crash happened in Bethel Park earlier this year, police took to social media to remind parents and families that even if kids are old enough to ride e-bikes, they still have to abide by the rules of the road -- following traffic lights, the signs, and the signals.

Around the time of the Bethel Park reminder, Brentwood Borough also sent out a reminder, saying "motorized recreational vehicles" are not allowed anywhere in the borough, which includes streets, sidewalks, and parks.