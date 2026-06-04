After E-Bikes damage Beaver County park, police urge parents to talk to their children

Police in Beaver County are urging parents to talk to their children after children on e-bikes caused serious damage to a new park.

This comes as problems with e-bikes have taken place in communities all over the area.

Center Township Police Department took to social media, saying they received multiple complaints regarding the reckless riding of the e-bikes. At their township park, children have been riding bikes over the new basketball court, other sports courts, and all over the sidewalks, leaving black skid marks. The new park with millions of dollars of upgrades to amenities just opened this year.

"They invested in the community, and now there's damage to the park itself and damage to the courts," said Center Township Police Chief Aldo Legge.

But it's not just damage that's concerning; the park itself has seen a lot of traffic, and e-bikes are known to pose safety concerns for the riders and people around.

"The thing with these e-bikes is increased speed, and then there's an inherent risk for serious injury," said Chief Legge.

Chief Legge says they have now installed cameras over the park to keep an eye out in hopes of decreasing concerns. He also says they are hoping to spread awareness and education throughout the community and to parents in hopes of keeping things safer.

"Please talk to your children, have that talk with them. Explain to them to slow down. We encourage the use here because this is a safe place, but in remembering it's a safe place for everybody, even walkers," said Chief Legge

The last thing the police department wants to do is have any kind of enforcement. The department is reminding everyone that no e-bikes or bicycles are permitted on the tennis, basketball, or any court within the park. They also ask that families and children learn how to ride responsibly and respectfully within the park.