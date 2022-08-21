Penn State Extension to host public meeting on spotted lanternfly

Public meeting to be held on spotted lanternfly

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penn State Extension will host a public meeting tomorrow on the spotted lanternfly at the North Park Lodge.

It starts at 9:30 AM. Participants will learn how to identify the spotted lanternfly, current quarantine areas in Pennsylvania, and ways to help stop the pest's spread.

The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.

You need to do that by the end of the day today.