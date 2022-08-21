Watch CBS News
Local News

Penn State Extension to host public meeting on spotted lanternfly

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Public meeting to be held on spotted lanternfly
Public meeting to be held on spotted lanternfly 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penn State Extension will host a public meeting tomorrow on the spotted lanternfly at the North Park Lodge.

It starts at 9:30 AM. Participants will learn how to identify the spotted lanternfly, current quarantine areas in Pennsylvania, and ways to help stop the pest's spread.

The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.

You need to do that by the end of the day today. Click here to learn more.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 3:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.