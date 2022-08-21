Penn State Extension to host public meeting on spotted lanternfly
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penn State Extension will host a public meeting tomorrow on the spotted lanternfly at the North Park Lodge.
It starts at 9:30 AM. Participants will learn how to identify the spotted lanternfly, current quarantine areas in Pennsylvania, and ways to help stop the pest's spread.
The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.
You need to do that by the end of the day today. Click here to learn more.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.