Penn State All-Sports Museum to unveil LEGO Beaver Stadium replica this week

By Patrick Damp

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - One Penn State graduate is paying tribute to the iconic Beaver Stadium in a truly unique way. 

Garret Gourley's 3D model was built entirely out of LEGOs and he dedicated nearly 100 hours to building the replica of the home of the Nittany Lions. 

The LEGO Beaver Stadium will be unveiled on Saturday, July 27 at the Penn State All-Sports Museum at 10:15 a.m. 

After it's unveiling, it will remain on permanent display in the museum's lobby. 

Gourley's model is based on the stadium's layout from 2001 until today and includes 7,647 pieces. Gourley is a 2015 Penn State graduate who received his degree in industrial engineering. 

Thanks to a donation of $2,500 to the museum, Gourley was able to build the LEGO model of the iconic football stadium. 

Along with Gourley's LEGO model, visitors to the museum will be able to see the recently completed Nittany Lion logo mosaic which was made through public participation. Penn State athletes and museum staff pieced together nearly 10,000 LEGOs across four days to complete the 30-inch square mosaic. 

The Penn State All-Sports Museum is located in the southwest corner of Beaver Stadium and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. 

