Stolen SUV crashes into Penn Hills store during police chase

A man was arrested after crashing a stolen SUV into a store in Penn Hills during a police chase on Monday.

Allegheny County Police said the chase started just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday when detectives with the department's Violent Crimes and Firearms team were trying to stop the vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Police say the vehicle was spotted in the parking lot of the Ritzland Plaza shopping center.

When police tried stopping the vehicle, police say the SUV backed into a police cruiser and tried to take off, hitting multiple vehicles in the parking lot before crashing into the Dollar General store in the plaza.

Allegheny County Police say an SUV crashed into a store in Penn Hills during a police chase.

Police say the suspect took off on foot and was arrested and taken into custody a short time later.

According to police, no one was injured during the chase and crash and the investigation has been described as ongoing.