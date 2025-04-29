Watch CBS News
Local News

Stolen SUV crashes into Penn Hills store during police chase

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Penn Hills
Suspect arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Penn Hills 00:23

A man was arrested after crashing a stolen SUV into a store in Penn Hills during a police chase on Monday.

Allegheny County Police said the chase started just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday when detectives with the department's Violent Crimes and Firearms team were trying to stop the vehicle that had been reported stolen. 

Police say the vehicle was spotted in the parking lot of the Ritzland Plaza shopping center.

When police tried stopping the vehicle, police say the SUV backed into a police cruiser and tried to take off, hitting multiple vehicles in the parking lot before crashing into the Dollar General store in the plaza.

img-2236.jpg
Allegheny County Police say an SUV crashed into a store in Penn Hills during a police chase. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Police say the suspect took off on foot and was arrested and taken into custody a short time later.

According to police, no one was injured during the chase and crash and the investigation has been described as ongoing. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.