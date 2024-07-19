Penn Hills police investigating VFW break-in

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Penn Hills police are investigating after a local VFW was broken into earlier this week.

According to the Penn-Plum VFW Post Commander Michael Lynch, the incident happened Sunday night into Monday morning, where thieves damaged four gaming machines and stole two safes from inside. The Penn-Plum VFW is located on Milltown Road.

Lynch estimates they got away with around $12,000.

"I don't even know how you could even look yourself in the mirror after you do something like this," Penny Lewethe said, a member of the Penn-Plum VFW.

Lewethe and other members at the VFW said they were angry after learning about what happened.

"It was a shame that somebody has to come in here and rob off veterans of this country. American Legion's. VFW's. It's a shame," Lewethe said.

Lynch said he believed there were at least two suspects based on the weight of the safes. He said it was clear they knew what they were doing.

KDKA-TV is learning this may not have been the first business to be targeted.

The American Legion in East Liberty confirms they were broken into two months ago, where the suspects damaged five poker machines and stole an ATM from inside.

"I hope it doesn't continue because it's not fair to our veterans of this country for somebody to come in and steal their money out of the different organizations for the veterans," Lewethe said.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

"I just hope that if they do get caught, I hope justice comes to them, and they get their true punishment," Lewethe said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Penn Hills Police Department.