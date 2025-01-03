Woman arrested after allegedly shooting her grandson in the stomach

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A Penn Hills woman was placed under arrest on Thursday after admitting to shooting her grandson.

According to police, Debora Morton shot her grandson in the stomach at her home on Saylong Drive on Thursday morning. Just before 9 a.m., she called Penn Hills Police saying she had shot a gun at her grandson.

Morton told police that she had an active protection from abuse order against her grandson due to a history of him being aggressive toward her.

So, when he showed up at her home, asking for a bracelet, she reportedly shot him in the stomach after firing three shots at him.

Morton told police she heard her grandson yelling, saying if he didn't get his bracelet back he was going to damage the house.

She then grabbed the gun from her bedroom and as she saw him walking toward her, she fired her gun at him and began to chase him down the stairs.

Police said Morton told them she did not see her grandson with a weapon. He was placed into an ambulance and had clearly been shot in the stomach and police observed a graze wound on his hip.

He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Morton is now facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, possession of a weapon, and aggravated assault.