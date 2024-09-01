Penn Hills School District to implement security changes following shots fired at recent football game

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - Just a couple of days following a shots fired incident at a Penn Hills vs. Woodland Hills high school football game, the Penn Hills School District has announced it will increase its security presence at its next game.

In a letter from Penn Hills Superintendent Dr. John Mozzocio to the community, he said that this Friday when Penn Hills plays North Allegheny, there will be an increased security presence at Yuhas-McGinley Stadium.

"We are examining our safety readiness and procedures for the upcoming game with North Allegheny on Friday," the letter read. "There will be an increased security presence at the stadium."

The district also reminded both Penn Hills and North Allegheny students that tickets must be purchased ahead of the game during school pre-sales and a valid student ID must be used to enter the stadium. If not purchased at a school pre-sale, students in grades K-12 will be required to have a parent or guardian present at the gate to purchase a ticket on the day of the game.

They also do require students in grades K-8 to be accompanied by a parent or an adult throughout the game. Those students will be given a different colored wristband to signal to security that they must have a parent or guardian with them.

On Friday, when Penn Hills and Woodland Hills were playing at the Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, shots were fired at a pharmacy down the road and the shots were heard by the crowd, causing the game to be called and having the fans evacuated.

"The mayor of Turtle Creek has confirmed that the incident occurred outside of the stadium and did not involve students from Penn Hills High School," Dr. Mozzocio's letter also stated.

Penn Hills also has said that they will make counselors available on Tuesday for any staff member or student who may need to speak with them.

"Parents and students should not hesitate to reach out to district administrators, building administrators, or school counselors if they need assistance or have questions," the letter said.

Penn Hills and North Allegheny are scheduled to play Friday night at Yuhas-McGinley Stadium in Penn Hills.