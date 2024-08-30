Shots fired near Woodland Hills-Penn Hills high school football game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shots were fired near the Woodland Hills and Penn Hills high school football game at The Wolvarena on Friday night.

Turtle Creek Mayor Adam Forgie said the shots were fired at a pharmacy down the street and heard by the crowd at The Wolvarena, the home stadium in Turtle Creek for Woodland Hills High School. That is when spectators began running for the exits.

"It did cause the students to freak out, and rightfully so, when they heard the shots," the mayor told KDKA-TV. "And more or less what I understand, it was a stampede of people getting out of the stadium. Right now, everything's OK. Just trying to put all the pieces together."

Multiple ambulances and police vehicles responded to the scene. The game was called in the fourth quarter and the stadium was evacuated.

"Shooting occurred outside the stadium and had nothing to do with tonight's game," Penn Hills Indians Football posted to the social media platform X.

It is not clear if there are any injuries or arrests.

"I actually didn't hear anything because we were coaching and I was paying attention to the play," Penn Hills assistant coach Lyle Harris told KDKA-TV. "We saw movement and it accumulated and started to move towards us and across the field. So, we're all shocked not knowing what's going on."