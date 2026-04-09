Patient attacks doctor and 2 security guard at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, police say

A patient attacked a doctor and two security guards at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital over the weekend, the Carroll Township Police Department said.

Court records show police were called to the hospital around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, when 60-year-old Victor Tyree, a patient, "had become violent after being [asked] not to live stream in the emergency room area due to other patients being present." Officers describe on surveillance video that they saw him "striking security and medical staff shortly after" by "punching, pushing and grabbing."

Carroll Township Police Chief John Korcek told KDKA, thankfully, none needed medical treatment, and Tyree is facing several charges, including aggravated assault.

Korcek said Tyree was initially taken to the hospital by another police department after causing a disturbance while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and then saying he was having a medical issue.

This kind of case is what Korcek calls a frequent occurrence, taking up 85 percent of the department's call volume, although not always with assaults on health care workers, but sometimes resulting in assaults on his own officers. Tyree remains in Washington County Jail on $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for April 15.

A spokesperson for Penn Highlands Healthcare released the following statement to KDKA that said, in part:

"At Penn Highlands Healthcare, we have zero tolerance for any form of physical or verbal aggression, harassment or abuse toward our staff, patients, or visitors. We strongly believe that violence in healthcare settings is unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

The attack is the latest assault on health care workers in the area. Andy Kordistos of Donora hears about the increasing violence and abuse against medical professionals from his daughter, who's a nurse in New York.

"She has seen some things where nurses have gotten attacked or mistreated," Kordistos said. "It's wrong. If you're sick and you're in the hospital, you shouldn't be in there being mean and grouchy and wanting to fight with somebody."