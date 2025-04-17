Pittsburgh-area doctor accused of using confidential patient data to illegally write prescriptions

Accused of using confidential patient data to illegally write prescriptions, a Pittsburgh-area doctor is now behind bars after a months-long investigation.

Charles Chandler is facing several felony charges after investigators with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said he used his position as an emergency room physician to look up patient information and write prescriptions for controlled substances in their names, which he'd later pick up himself without their knowledge.

The investigation started in May 2024 when it was reported by a Fayette County pharmacy that Chandler wrote a prescription for zolpidem, also known as Ambien. The police report said the pharmacist found that unusual because Chandler is an emergency room physician and "prescribing Zolpidem is not very common."

"(The pharmacist) found this unusual as Dr. Chandler is an emergency room physician and prescribing Zolpidem is not very common," the police report stated. "The male (Chandler) attempted to pick up a prescription for a 'AT' (victim) for Zolpidem 10mg."

Chandler, at the time, was a locum tenens physician, meaning he was a temporary part-time employee, who was scheduled the night shift at Penn Highlands Hospital in Connellsville. According to police, hospital records show Chandler did not see several patients he'd written and picked up prescriptions for.

During the investigation, hospital staff told investigators, "It would be highly unusual for any Emergency Room physician to write a prescription for Zolpidem."

Investigators later learned Chandler had prescriptions for zolpidem filled in Phillipsburg, DuBois and Butler County pharmacies. It was also revealed that Chandler wrote prescriptions for zolpidem 17 times over the course of 365 days.

In addition, investigators report Chandler would choose patients with Medicaid in order for their insurance to pay for the prescriptions.

"Dr. Charles Chandler used his position as an Emergency Room physician to access person's demographics to illegally write prescriptions for controlled substances in their names, have their medical insurance and/or Medicaid pay for said prescriptions," the report stated. "Several pharmacists across Pennsylvania where your affiant served search warrants identified Dr. Charles Chandler picking up the prescriptions and/or portraying to have a relationship with the person listed on the prescription."

An arrest warrant for Chandler was filed in February. According to sources, Chandler then eluded law enforcement by fleeing Pennsylvania. Sources told KDKA-TV that Chandler was arrested at the Atlanta International Airport and was brought back to Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

He's now been arraigned in the Fayette County Jail on $100,000 bond. He faces charges including forgery, identity theft, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of communication facility.

KDKA-TV reached out to Penn Highlands Hospital for comment. A spokesperson said while they cannot comment on the investigation, patient privacy is a top priority.

"Patient privacy is a top priority for Penn Highlands Healthcare. Education is completed by employees across the system about patient privacy on a yearly basis. In July of 2024, Penn Highlands Healthcare also implemented new electronic medical record compliance software to further ensure patient privacy," a spokesperson said.