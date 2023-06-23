Penguins to head to Halifax for the 'Nova Scotia Showdown' this preseason

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Even with the warmth of the summer upon us, it's never too early to start thinking about hockey.

On Friday morning, the Penguins announced their preseason schedule, and highlighting the schedule is an October 2 game against the Ottawa Senators in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

The Penguins will take on the Senators at 6 p.m. in the Scotiabank Centre, home of the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and just 10 miles from captain Sidney Crosby's hometown of Cole Harbour.

The team will also play three games at PPG Paints Arena and four on the road.

You can check out the full schedule below.

Sunday, September 24 vs. Columbus - PPG Paints Arena, 1 p.m. (Split squad)

Sunday, September 24 at Columbus - Nationwide Arena, 7 p.m. (Split squad)

Tuesday, September 26 at Detroit - Little Caesars Arena, 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 28 vs. Buffalo - PPG Paints Arena, 7 p.m.

Monday, October 2 vs. Ottawa - Scotiabank Centre, 6 p.m. (Nova Scotia Showdown)

Wednesday, October 4, vs. Detroit - PPG Paints Arena, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 6, at Buffalo - KeyBank Center, 7 p.m.

The team said that television and radio broadcast information will be released later this year.

Right now, the Penguins are preparing for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in Nashville, where as of now, they hold the 14th overall pick.