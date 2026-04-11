Penguins sign collegiate free agent Jake Livanavage to a two-year contract

The Penguins announced on Friday the signing of a collegiate free agent defenseman to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Jake Livanavage agreed to the contract and will report to the big club.

The 21-year-old defenseman spent the previous season with the University of North Dakota, scoring 5 goals, 20 assists, and 25 points in 39 regular-season games, good for second on the team among defensemen.

Listed at 5'11", 190 pounds, Livanavage played three seasons with UND, a total of 117 games, and scored 14 goals, 68 points, and 82 points, and his 0.70 points-per-game rank tied for 17th in the program's history among defenseman.

Livanavage also has some familiarity with the Penguins' system as he played with fellow prospect Zam Plante at the 2026 Spengler Cup, where he helped the team reach the championship game.

The contract begins this season and runs through the 2026-27 season.

The Penguins will play their final home game of the season on Saturday against the Washington Capitals at 3 p.m.

While the Penguins qualified for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, they are still awaiting the results of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Their opponent is still to be determined, along with when game one will be, but the Penguins will begin the first round with home ice advantage.