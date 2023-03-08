Penguins paying for charter bus to send Monessen girls basketball team to playoffs

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - One local girls basketball team is pumped up and ready to travel nearly four hours away, repping Monessen proudly in states. And now they're riding to the game in style and comfort thanks to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Monessen Lady Hounds made it to states. The team has crushed its season since November and this weekend.

The section champs will travel nearly four hours to play Otto-Eldred and then ride four hours back home. It's a long day with a lot of pressure made more comfortable thanks to the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

"We were able to secure a charter bus and we just send them the bill, they're going to pay for the entire trip, which takes a lot off of a small school district like ours," said Monessen Athletic Director Gina Naccarato.

The Penguins said foundation director Jim Britt called after seeing a post on Twitter and immediately offered to help.

"We always look for ways to make a positive impact on our city and region. We hope this good faith gesture alleviates some stress for the team and school while they focus on the game ahead. We will be cheering hard for the Monessen girls basketball team on Saturday!" said Kevin Acklin, the Penguins' president of business operations, in a press release.

The girls' coach, Coach Jeanine, said she's so thankful for the experience and the opportunity for her team to show off its stuff on a larger stage and court.

The Monessen athletic director feels the same, proud of how far the team's come.

"Just a good experience for them getting to qualify. Not many teams do qualify for the state playoffs, so they understand it's a journey but they worked hard all season for this."