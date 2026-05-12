Penguins GM Kyle Dubas says the club would 'love' to have Evgeni Malkin return next season

Evgeni Malkin might get his wish to stay in Pittsburgh after all.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said Tuesday the club would "love" to have the three-time Stanley Cup-winning forward back for a 21st season next winter.

Malkin is scheduled to become a free agent for the first time in his career in July and turns 40 in August. The Russian star is coming off a solid bounce-back year, finishing with 19 goals and 42 assists in 56 games.

The future Hall of Famer said after Pittsburgh's first-round playoff loss to Philadelphia that he plans to play in the NHL next season and would prefer to do it with the only franchise he's ever known. Dubas had been vague most of the year about Malkin's future, but sounded more optimistic a couple of weeks removed from the Penguins' first-round playoff loss to Philadelphia.

"He's a special player," Dubas said of Malkin.

Dubas pointed to Malkin's resiliency during an eventful year in which he missed 20 games because of injury and five more because of suspension as proof that Malkin remains an effective player on a team that returned to the postseason following a three-year absence.

Each time Malkin's season threatened to derail, he returned with what Dubas described as "renewed energy."

Dubas pointed out that no player in Pittsburgh's improved prospect pool appears poised to take on Malkin's role as a top offensive option.

"I don't think he's blocking anybody," Dubas said. "We would love to have him back."

Malkin and longtime running mates Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang have spent two decades playing alongside each other, the longest three teammates have played together in major North American sports history.

While Dubas knows that run will likely end during his tenure, he also allowed that what the trio has is special. Letang remains under contract for two more seasons. Crosby, the only player in NHL history to average a point a game for 21 straight years, is eligible for an extension in July.

Dubas added that while the team as a whole took a significant step forward under first-year head coach Dan Muse, there remains work to be done regardless of who is on the roster when the Penguins report for training camp in September.

"We're still well short of where we aspire to be," Dubas said.

Dubas praised the Flyers for "getting to their game" early in the first-round series, and while the Penguins eventually found their footing, it was too late. He added that it's clear by watching some of the teams still in the playoffs that the gap between where Pittsburgh is and the top contenders is still significant.

"We have a long way to go," he said. "I don't kid myself with that."