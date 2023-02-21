65-year-old Pens fan and stroke survivor gifted tickets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A lifelong Pens fan and stroke survivor got a special gift for his birthday.

Four years ago, a stroke impacted Jeff Pawlos' speech and mobility, but it didn't take away the Navy vet's determination.

"He's been working really hard in therapy since his stroke," said Missy Sovak with the Twilight Wish Foundation.

And it certainly didn't impact his love for the Pittsburgh Penguins. So, with both in mind, the Twilight Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to deserving seniors, set Jeff up with Pens tickets, making sure his 65th is a birthday he'll never forget, and now, one he can't wait to celebrate.

"I don't know who they're playing, but I'm going," he said.

Jeff and a few family members will be there on April 2 when the Pens take on the Flyers.

In the meantime, he will take on learning how to walk again. He says his main goal is to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding.