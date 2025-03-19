Watch CBS News
Penguins and PPG Paints Arena team up with local school for the Two Million Cans Recycling Contest

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Penguins team up with Environmental Charter School for special contest
Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena was more than just the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. the New York Islanders, it was also the annual "Sustainability Game." 

The Penguins took part in a special pep rally with second graders at the Environmental Charter School. Those same students are also participating in the Two Million Cans Recycling Contest. 

That contest encourages classrooms across the country to collect aluminum cans for recycling and at ECS, their school-wide goal is to collect 100,000 cans. 

So far, they've collected 42,000. 

They will have until the end of the month to reach their goal and on Tuesday night, the Penguins helped with their goal, donating all aluminum cans and cups from the game.  

"In 2023 the Penguins launched the Penguins Pledge program with the commitment to improve efforts of social, economic, and environmental sustainability," said Steve Kelley, Senior Vice President of Partnerships with the Pittsburgh Penguins. "We were glad PPG shared the 2 Million Cans initiative with us and gave us the opportunity to support, and we are looking forward to hosting the students at the Penguins Pledge game tonight." 

The winners of the contest will be announced in May. 

