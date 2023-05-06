Penguins defenseman P.O. Joseph named to Team Canada for 2023 IIHF World Championship

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Penguins' defenseman P.O. Joseph will be representing Team Canada on the world stage for the first time.

The team announced that Joseph was named to Team Canada for the 2023 IIHF World Championship on May 12-28 in Finland and Latvia.

The 23-year-old defenseman played in his first full NHL season this year with the Penguins, scoring five goals and 16 assists for 21 points.

Joseph's five goals were second among rookie defensemen this past year, trailing only Dallas Stars' defenseman Nils Lundkvist, who scored six.

He is the fourth Penguin to be named to a national team for the World Championships.

Forwards Nick Bonino, Drew O'Connor, and goaltender Casey DeSmith were named to Team USA earlier this week.

The World Championships begin on May 12 and games can be seen on NHL Network or ESPN+.