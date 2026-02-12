Penguins players at the Olympics make a difference as men's ice hockey tournament opens

The Penguins sent four players to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy: Sidney Crosby, Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell, and Arturs Silovs.

Now that the second day of the men's ice hockey tournament is in the books, here's how those players performed.

Karlsson, Rakell record assist in Team Sweden scare vs. Italy

Team Sweden was the second of two games played on Wednesday in Italy, and for Team Sweden, the group stage began with a scare against the host country, Italy.

Sweden, considered one of the best teams in the tournament, found themselves in an early 1-0 hole, but quickly answered thanks to a goal from Gabriel Landeskog. Karlsson recorded a secondary assist on the tying goal.

Later in the game, Sweden would take a 4-2 lead over the Italians, as Mika Zibanejad scored with an assist from Rakell.

Ultimately, Sweden would skate away with a 5-2 victory, but the story of the game was the goaltending for Team Italy.

Sweden launched 60 shots on goal, getting a combined 50 saves from goaltenders Damian Clara and Fadani Davide.

Clara played most of the contest, but left in the third period due to injury.

Crosby records two assists in 5-0 Canada victory over Czechia

Starting the tournament as betting favorites to win the gold medal, Team Canada began their Olympic journey with a statement victory over Team Czechia.

Captain Sidney Crosby and Team Canada blanked Czechia 5-0, and the Penguins captain recorded two assists in the winning effort.

Crosby's first assist came on a brilliant pass to Mitch Marner, who then found Mark Stone for the tally to make it 2-0 Canada.

In the third period, while on the power play, Crosby fed Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid, who then dished the puck to Colorado Avalanche assistant captain Nathan MacKinnon to give Canada a 4-0 lead.

McDavid led the game with three points, and Crosby trailed him with two.

Team USA will open its Olympic schedule today against Team Latvia, but Penguins' goaltender Arturs Silovs will back up Columbus Blue Jackets' goalie Elvis Merzlikins.