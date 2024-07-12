Penguins announce Coca-Cola as official in-arena beverage provider for PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Coca-Cola and the Pittsburgh Penguins are now officially partners.

The team announced on Thursday that ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages, the local bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products in the Pittsburgh region, will be the official in-arena beverage provider at PPG Paints Arena and the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Now, both PPG Paints Arena and the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex will have Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Sprite, and other Coca-Cola beverages.

"The Penguins are thrilled to enter into a new partnership with Coca-Cola and offer our fans and guests of PPG Paints Arena a wide variety of Coke beverages," said Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin. "The addition of Coca-Cola products strongly complements our wide array of food and beverage offerings while enhancing our goal to provide the best overall fan experience in sports."

The multi-year partnership will also rename the 200 level of PPG Paints Arena that will feature Coca-Cola branding at more than 100 live events throughout the year. They will also bring Coca-Cola-themed in-game activations, promotions, giveaways, and more.

"We are excited to partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins as they welcome the portfolio of Coca-Cola Beverages to PPG Paints Arena," said Jim Dinderman, Chief Operating Officer of ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages. "Additionally, we are excited to build a collaborative relationship, enhance community initiatives, and create elevated and exciting programming for the arena and fans in Pittsburgh."

The Penguins and Coca-Cola will also collaborate on sustainability goals including making their packaging recyclable by 2025.

Other promotions and programs will be announced this upcoming Penguins season.