Penguins announce Coca-Cola as official in-arena beverage provider for PPG Paints Arena

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Coca-Cola and the Pittsburgh Penguins are now officially partners. 

The team announced on Thursday that ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages, the local bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products in the Pittsburgh region, will be the official in-arena beverage provider at PPG Paints Arena and the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. 

Now, both PPG Paints Arena and the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex will have Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Sprite, and other Coca-Cola beverages. 

"The Penguins are thrilled to enter into a new partnership with Coca-Cola and offer our fans and guests of PPG Paints Arena a wide variety of Coke beverages," said Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin. "The addition of Coca-Cola products strongly complements our wide array of food and beverage offerings while enhancing our goal to provide the best overall fan experience in sports."

The multi-year partnership will also rename the 200 level of PPG Paints Arena that will feature Coca-Cola branding at more than 100 live events throughout the year. They will also bring Coca-Cola-themed in-game activations, promotions, giveaways, and more. 

"We are excited to partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins as they welcome the portfolio of Coca-Cola Beverages to PPG Paints Arena," said Jim Dinderman, Chief Operating Officer of ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages. "Additionally, we are excited to build a collaborative relationship, enhance community initiatives, and create elevated and exciting programming for the arena and fans in Pittsburgh."

The Penguins and Coca-Cola will also collaborate on sustainability goals including making their packaging recyclable by 2025. 

Other promotions and programs will be announced this upcoming Penguins season. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

