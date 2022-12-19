Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit, critically injured on McKees Rocks Bridge

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit on the McKees Rocks Bridge.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday. Allegheny County police said when first responders arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. 

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.  

PennDOT said the bridge will be closed in each direction until further notice and drivers should use different routes. 

Homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating. 

December 19, 2022

